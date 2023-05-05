If you are a keen observer of the night sky, another interesting celestial event is occurring this month. The penumbral lunar eclipse of May 2023 will take place on May 5, Friday. During a penumbral lunar eclipse, the moon passes through the outer shadow of our planet – the penumbra- hence the name. Although it is very faintly visible, this eclipse can also be observed from India. In this article, we give you all the details about the timing and live streaming of Chandra Grahan 2023. List of Eclipses in 2023: Know Dates of Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) and Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) Set To Occur This Year.

During a lunar eclipse, the sun, earth and moon are aligned in a path. The Earth blocks some of the sun’s light from reaching the moon directly and covers a part of the lunar surface during the eclipse. But because of the imperfect alignment of the three objects, it is difficult to observe the eclipse phases clearly. If the sky is not clear, one would not even notice, it is an eclipse occurrence.

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Date and Time

On May 5, the penumbral eclipse can be observed from 8.44 PM IST. If the weather conditions are favourable and the skies are clear, this Chandra Grahan will be easily visible from parts of the country. But given the rainy forecast in some regions, people may miss out on this rare spectacle. But don’t worry, we have got you covered. Several astronomy channels and observatories hold a live streaming so that people around the world can also catch up on the event.

Lunar Eclipse 2023 Live Streaming

Timeanddate.com is one of the well-known platforms that regularly hosts live streams of eclipse events. You can check out their YouTube channel. NASA will also conduct a live stream of the penumbral lunar eclipse tomorrow.

If you have a clear sky view, you can directly observe the moon around 8.45 PM. It is advisable to use binoculars or telescopic lenses to watch it more prominently. Other than India, tomorrow’s lunar eclipse will be visible from South/Eastern Europe, most of Asia, Australia, Africa, the Pacific, the Atlantic, the Indian Ocean and Antarctica.

