The last solar eclipse of 2025, also known as Surya Grahan, is being hyped online. However, less than one percent of the world’s population will be able to see it. On September 21, a partial solar eclipse is set to take place. Partial eclipses are not nearly as dramatic as total eclipses, when the moon completely blocks the sun for several minutes. In the cases of partial eclipses, daylight dims slightly, but the sun never fully disappears behind the moon. So, will the last solar eclipse of 2025 be visible in India? Along with the Surya Grahan 2025 date, below, find out the important things that one should know about the upcoming celestial event.

Surya Grahan 2025 Date

The last solar eclipse of 2025, Surya Grahan, is on September 21, a day before the September Equinox. The day also coincides with Mahalaya Amavasya, the last day of Pitru Paksha. It’s a partial solar eclipse and will only be visible for people in the southern hemisphere.

Watch Partial Solar Eclipse Live Streaming:

Partial Solar Eclipse: Important Things To Know

The September 21 partial solar eclipse will not be visible in India. People living in New Zealand, Antarctica and the South Pacific will be able to witness the Surya Grahan.

Since the eclipse will not be visible in India, the traditional Sutak period is not applicable. However, some people may still choose customary practices for spiritual reasons.

A partial solar eclipse happens when the moon’s orbit places the natural satellite directly between the Earth and the sun during its monthly new moon phase, blocking our view of the portion, but not the totality of the sun’s disk.

What makes the September 21 solar eclipse even more special is that it will occur less than 24 hours before the September Equinox, when the sun crosses the celestial equator, marking the start of spring season in the southern hemisphere and fall in the north.

The partial solar eclipse also coincides with the Mahalaya Amavasya, the last of Pitru Paksha in the Hindu calendar.

The astronomical experts stress how important it is to follow the right safety rules while watching the celestial event. It is unsafe to look directly at the sun if you don’t have the right glasses or a solar filter on your camera or telescope.

The September 21 partial solar eclipse is the last solar eclipse of 2025, offering unique views from New Zealand, Antarctica and across the South Pacific just before the equinox. Individuals in the viewing area must remember that during an eclipse, the sun is far too bright to look at with the naked eye.

