NASA, SpaceX Gear Up to Launch Crew Dragon Spacecraft to ISS on May 27, Know All About the First Manned Space Flight That Will Take Off From Florida

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and its commercial partner SpaceX are all set to launch the first manned space flight to the International Space Station (ISS). The space agency will launch two of its astronauts to the ISS in collaboration on May 27 from Launch Complex 39A in Florida. This will be the first flight into orbit of American astronauts on American rockets from American soil since the end of the space shuttle era in 2011. NASA, on its official website, has invited public to help celebrate a historic milestone in human spaceflight as it prepares for #LaunchAmerica. People can attend the launch virtually.

The flight, known as NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 test flight, is targeted for lift off at 4:33 p.m. EDT Wednesday, May 27. The mission will send NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley to the International Space Station as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program. Check Timeline of the Launch Here.

All About SpaceX Crew Dragon's First Manned Flight on May 27

The Demo-2 flight will be SpaceX’s second spaceflight test of its Crew Dragon craft and its first test with astronauts aboard. This final test flight prior to NASA certification and will provide data on the performance of the Falcon 9 rocket, the Crew Dragon and ground systems, as well as in-orbit, docking, and landing operations. The Falcon 9 rocket will launch from historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This test flight with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on board the Dragon spacecraft will return human spaceflight to the United States.

Launch Date and Time

The launch of the mission, dubbed as 'Launch America', is scheduled for 4.33 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 27. The Falcon 9’s launch of Crew Dragon’s second demonstration (Demo-2) mission will take off from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This test flight with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on board the Dragon spacecraft will return human spaceflight to the United States.

All About SpaceX's Demo-2 Flight

According to the official website of SpaceX, Demo-2 is the final major test for its human spaceflight system to be certified by NASA for operational crew missions to and from the International Space Station. SpaceX is returning human spaceflight to the United States with one of the safest, most advanced systems ever built, and NASA’s Commercial Crew Program is a turning point for America’s future in space exploration that lays the groundwork for future missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

