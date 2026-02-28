Kolkata, February 28: Skywatchers across India are set for a rare celestial spectacle on February 28 as six planets align in the evening sky. Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune will appear in a striking planetary parade shortly after sunset, offering a stunning view of our solar system.

According to NASA, this rare alignment will be visible from most parts of India, provided the skies are clear and observers have an unobstructed view of the western horizon. Lunar Eclipse March 2026: Date, Time and Will It Be Visible in India?

Best Time to Watch in India

The ideal viewing window is 30 to 45 minutes after sunset, roughly between 6:15 pm and 8:00 pm IST. Timings may vary slightly depending on your city.

Start by looking west to spot bright Venus shining low on the horizon, with Mercury nearby. Saturn will appear slightly higher, while Jupiter will glow prominently overhead. Uranus and Neptune will require binoculars or a small telescope due to their faint visibility. Chandra Grahan on Holi 2026: India Visibility of Lunar Eclipse, Timings, Sutak Kaal, and Impact on Holika Dahan.

Best Cities and Viewing Spots To Watch Planetary Parade

Major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai can witness the event. However, darker locations such as Ladakh, rural Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, coastal Tamil Nadu and Jawadhu Hills near Chennai will offer clearer views with minimal light pollution.

Avoid looking at the Sun before it fully sets, and choose a location free from tall buildings or trees blocking the western sky.

