New Delhi, January 1: NASA is set to permanently close its largest research library at the Goddard Space Flight Center on January 2, marking a major shift in how the agency preserves and accesses scientific knowledge. Located in Building 21, the library has served generations of scientists with tens of thousands of books, journals, and rare aerospace documents dating back to the early 20th century.

The closure is part of a sweeping campus restructuring plan that will see 13 buildings and more than 100 laboratories vacated or demolished by March 2026. NASA says the move is aimed at modernising infrastructure and consolidating operations, but researchers warn it could come at a steep cost to institutional memory and collaboration. MAVEN Spacecraft: NASA Confirms Loss of Contact After 10 Years Studying Mars.

Concerns Over Discarded Collections

A major point of concern is the fate of the library’s physical holdings. While the agency plans to digitise some materials or place them in storage, reports suggest thousands of volumes could be discarded if they are not claimed or converted in time. Scientists fear that rare technical reports from the Apollo era and Cold War space race could be lost forever. NASA Selects Jeff Bezos-Run Space Technology Company Blue Origin To Deliver VIPER Rover to Moon’s South Pole.

Internal documents have criticised the rapid “digital-first” push, warning that online databases cannot fully capture the historical context embedded in physical archives or replace the expertise of professional research librarians.

Wider Impact on NASA Science

Once the Goddard library closes, only three physical NASA libraries will remain operational—at Ames, Glenn, and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The move comes amid growing scrutiny from lawmakers, including Zoe Lofgren, who have cautioned that accelerated closures and staff reductions could delay major space science missions.

NASA officials defend the transition, highlighting digital platforms like the NASA Technical Reports Server, which hosts hundreds of thousands of citations and full-text documents. However, many scientists argue that digital access alone cannot replace the depth, accessibility, and collaborative value of a physical research library.

As Building 21 prepares to close its doors, the agency faces mounting questions over whether modernisation is coming at the expense of its scientific heritage.

