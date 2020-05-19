Solar Minimum Effect on Earth: Will Summer Be Less Hot Because of the Sun ‘Lockdown’? Here’s What You Should Know About the Phenomenon

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The Sun is a busy star, and this fiery ball of hot gas is going to enter its Solar Minimum. During this period, our host star’s surface is oddly calm, but scientists say there is nothing to worry about, as it will not significantly affect the planet, but will increase minimal sunspots and flares comparatively. However, reports stating that the Sun is in ‘lockdown’ and that the Earth is doomed to weather famine, freezing temperatures and earthquakes, have given rise to fear and tension as people already deal with a pandemic. So what is a Solar Minimum? Is the Sun actually in lockdown? Will the summer season be less hot because of the phenomenon? In this article, let us explain to you what causes the Solar Minimum and if at all, humans should be scared of the phenomenon.

What is Solar Minimum?

A Sun enters Solar Minimum, when fewer sunspots appear on the star, marking the end of a solar cycle. Every 11 years, the Sun enters on a new solar cycle. Scientists believe the phenomenon is controlled by the Sun’s magnetic field. The Sun’s magnetic field goes through a periodic cycle, in which the south and north poles switch spots, and it takes another 11 years for them to switch back. NASA, on its website, pointed out that intense activity such as sunspots and solar flares subside during solar minimum, it does not mean that the Sun becomes dull. Solar activity changes form. Solar Minimum May Cause Freezing Temperature, Earthquakes and Drought; Know More About 'Sun Lockdown' That Can Make 2020 Unforgettable.

Will Summer Be Less Hot Due to Solar Minimum?

Some reports in the past claimed that because of the solar minimum activity, this time temperatures could drop and even led to ‘Mini Ice Age.’ NASA denied this claim and explained that many other factors could change the global temperatures on Earth. “Even if a Grand Solar Minimum were to last a century, global temperatures would continue to warm. Because more factors than just variations in the Sun’s output change global temperatures on Earth, the most dominant of those today being the warming coming from human-induced greenhouse gas emissions,” read the NASA February 2020 post.

The deepest solar minimum in recent years occurred reportedly in 2009-10, but it did not lead to any extreme atmospheric activities on Earth. So, there is absolutely nothing to worry about down here on the planet’s surface. The Earth’s atmosphere slightly cools, but not plunge us into winter. And before you realise it, Solar Maximum will be here again.