Mumbai, July 18: A massive solar flare was released from our Sun last month, and it's on the way towards the Earth! The solar storm which carries huge radiations from the Sun is expected to hit the planet around July 19, 2022 ie. tomorrow.

The solar flare had erupted from the Sun on June 14 and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) had raised an alert regarding it. Dr. Tamitha Skov, dubbed as the Space Weather Woman, predicted a direct hit from a solar storm this time. Scientists Create Room that is Hotter Than The Sun to Generate Clean Energy in Southern England; SEE PIC

What Is Solar Storm Explained:

The Sun isn't angry to throw fire jolts at us. It is a regular phenomena of the Universe to release heat flares in a periodic manner. The Sun which heads the solar system timely erupts huge energy emissions away from it. To the unversed, the giant fire body undergoes huge explosions which can be similar to imagining the bombardment of billions of nuclear bombs. The solar storm is a process wherein the Sun emits heat energy along magnetic charges towards the planets revolving around it.

Is Solar Storm Harmful? Check Possible Effects Of The Happening:

Solar storms can be of varied intensities, some harmful to cause radio and server blackouts while others could go unnoticed. The recent solar storm, expected within the next 24 to 48 hours, is a powerful one which may lead to blackouts.

Check Tweet by Space Weather Physicist Dr. Tamitha Skov:

— Dr. Tamitha Skov (@TamithaSkov) July 16, 2022

NASA expects the radiations to hit Earth around July 19. It predicts to effect deep into mid-latitudes inparticular that other landscapes of the planet. Some users may be likely to witness signal disruptions when the solar storm would hit during the Earth's nightside.

