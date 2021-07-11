Mumbai, July 11: A powerful solar storm is approaching the Earth at a massive speed of 1.6 million kilometres per hour. The storm with the Earth either on July 11 or July 12. These solar winds could trigger a geomagnetic storm above the planet. According to a report by the website Spaceweather.com, the storm is originated from the Sun's atmosphere and can have an impact on the region space dominated by the Earth's magnetic field. People living in the North or South pole are likely to witness beautiful aurora during the nighttime. The solar flare was detected on July 3. Solar System(s) of the Galaxy! Scientists Spot Distant Star System Hosting Planets Revolving in Strange ‘Rhythm’ Around the Orbits.

As per US space agency NASA, the speed of the storm is likely to increase further. Due to the storm, satellite signals may be interrupted. The impact of the solar storm will be centred on a sub-solar point on the sunlit side of Earth, said Space Weather Prediction Centre of the United States. According to a report published in The Mint, there is also a possibility of blackout of High Frequency of radio communication. However, it will depend upon the current X-ray Flux intensity. See All Planets of the Solar System Along With The Moon Tonight in a Rare Sighting! Here Is the Time Table For The Stunning Celestial Event.

The Space Weather Prediction Centre rated the solar storm at X1 level. Satellites in the Earth's upper atmosphere are also likely to be impacted by the storm. As per an estimate by NASA, these winds are likely to have top and average speeds of about one million miles per hour. "As the wind flows toward Earth, it carries with it the Sun's magnetic field," reported Express quoting Nicky Fox, Director of NASA's Heliophysics Science Division as saying.

These winds could even break the Earth's Magnetic field. Due to this, GPS navigation, mobile phone signal and satellite TV and power grids are also expected to be affected. Notably, in March 1989, a solar storm had caused a nine-hour blackout of Hydro-Québec's electricity transmission system in Canada.

