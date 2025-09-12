As the northern hemisphere prepares itself to enter the autumnal equinox, the southern hemisphere will welcome the vernal equinox. During this time, the southern hemisphere will also witness a partial solar eclipse, causing visibility experiences for the skywatchers. During a partial solar eclipse, the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, but covers only a portion of the Sun, making the Sun appear crescent-shaped from specific locations on Earth. Solar eclipse, known as Surya Grahan in India, stands significant in many rituals. The upcoming partial solar eclipse 2025 will fall on September 21. This is the final solar eclipse of 2025 and since it won’t be visible in the northern hemisphere, official astronomy sites will host live streaming for viewers to witness the celestial event. In this article below, check out the solar eclipse 2025 date, visibility in India, live streaming details, timings and sutak relevance.

Solar Eclipse 2025 Date and Visibility in India

The final solar eclipse of 2025 is a partial solar eclipse on September 21. However, the eclipse will only be visible from the southern hemisphere, mainly over the South Pacific Ocean, New Zealand, Antarctica and parts of southern Australia. The maximum eclipse, with about 85 percent, will occur over the remote ocean areas south of New Zealand. It must be noted that the September 21 Surya Grahan will not be visible in India and other Asian countries. Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 Videos: Moon Turns Red as Chandra Grahan Graces Skies, Clips Show Glimpses of Spectacular Celestial Event.

Watch September 21 Surya Grahan Live Streaming:

Partial Solar Eclipse 2025 Time and Sutak Relevance

According to NASA, a partial solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, but the sun, moon and Earth are not perfectly lined up. Only a part of the sun appears to be covered, giving it a crescent shape. In India, eclipses or grahan stand significant both culturally and traditionally. A certain inauspicious time before the Surya Grahan and Chandra Grahan is known as Sutak. According to Hindu beliefs, the earth's atmosphere is considered to be contaminated during the sutak, and extra precautions are followed to avoid any harmful side effects during contamination. The September 21 partial solar eclipse will not be visible in India. Hence, no sutak is applicable during the upcoming Surya Grahan.

While solar eclipse is attributed to certain myths, scientifically, there are no proven facts. An eclipse is an awe-inspiring celestial event. Individuals must ensure safety when viewing a solar eclipse, as the sun’s intense light can cause damage to the retina and compromise their vision. Meanwhile, it is safe to look at the moon with unprotected eyes or through a telescope during all types and stages of a lunar eclipse.

