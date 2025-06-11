Santa Monica, June 11: Snap Inc., parent of Snapchat, is planning to introduce its new smart glasses with lightweight design and AR (Augmented Reality) capabilities in 2026. With its upcoming Snap AR glasses launch, the company is expected to compete with Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses and Apple's Vision Pro in the wearable market.

Reports said that the Snap AR smart glasses would be lightweight and lighter and come with advanced AR and AI features. Besides, the smart glasses by Snap are expected to come at affordable prices in the market, making them accessible to a broader audience. It will be Snap's sixth generation AR glasses that will launch next year. Meta Creating New AI Lab for ‘Superintelligence’, Mark Zuckerberg Personally Recruiting New AI Team, Say Reports.

According to reports, the upcoming smart glasses would not have the longer "Spectacles" name; instead, the company may call it "Specs". It will run on the company's own Snap OS. Compared to the older versions, these new Snap AR smart-glasses will be designed, keeping in mind the convenience of the customers.

Snap's Spec AR Glasses: What to Expect?

The Specs AR smart-glasses by Snap company would reportedly offer augmented reality elements overlays on the real-world scenario. It may also use artificial intelligence technology to enhance the overall AR experience for the users. As per the reports, the Snapchat-parent company may integrate other existing models like Gemini AI, OpenAI's ChatGPT or others.

Due to the double artificial intelligence integration, the functionality of the upcoming AR glasses is expected to improve. Snap's Spec glasses could offer features like real-time translation, smart object detection and contextual information displays, said reports. Nothing Phone 3 New Design Leaked Ahead of Launch on July 1, 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Currently, the augmented reality (AR) market is dominated by Apple Vision Pro headset and Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses. Although it is expected that Apple will also launch its smart glasses soon, Meta has been in the wearable market with products like Quest VR headsets. Snap Inc. reportedly plans to rival these companies with an AI-first approach and lightweight design.

