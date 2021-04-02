Tokyo, April 2: Technology giant Sony is reportedly launching its upcoming flagship smartphone -- Xperia 1 III -- on April 14. According to the banner of its YouTube Channel, the company may launch Xperia 1 III on April 14. The time mentioned in the banner is 16:30 JST (Japan Standard Time). The banner gives no real hints as to what will be announced, but there have been a few rumours floating around -- one about a new flagship, the Xperia 1 III, and one about the return of the Xperia Compact, which could end up being an Android answer to the iPhone Mini, The Verge reported on Thursday. Sony Xperia Pro 5G Smartphone Launched in the US for $2,499.

The upcoming flagship smartphone may come with 6.5-inch 4K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 888 chipset, 12GB RAM, a 4K 120Hz screen. In terms of battery, it may house a massive 5,000mAh battery with 65W charging. It is also said to feature a headphone jack, microSD card, etc.

According to the report, the Compact is much more of a wildcard -- the last time Sony released a "Compact" branded phone was in 2018, though it does use the word to market the Xperia 5 II, with its 6.1-inch screen, which is around the same size as an iPhone 12 Pro or Galaxy S21. The rumours say that the 2021 version may feature a 5.5-inch display -- bit bigger than the screen on an iPhone Mini.

In september, 2020, Sony launched Xperia 5 II smartphone with a triple rear cameras and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip. The device features a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone arrives with 128GB and 256GB storage options, which can be expanded via microSD card.

