New Delhi, May 11: Sony has launched the new Xperia 10 V midrange phone alongside the introduction of the Xperia 1 V flagship model. The new Sony Xperia 10 V is supposedly the world's lightest smartphone with a large 5,000 mAh battery, and packs in big features at a lesser price.

The newly launched Sony Xperia 10 V weighs just 159 grams, and flaunts a sleek and stylish design. Let’s check more details about the handset. Sony Xperia 1 V Flagship Smartphone Launched With Ultra-Premium Features and One-of-a-Kind Camera.

Sony Xperia 10 V – Specifications, Features & Price:

The new Xperia 10 V features a 6.1-inch 1080p OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The display comes with the Gorilla Glass Victus protection, while the frame and the back panel are made of plastic, and hence the light weight.

The phone packs in the Snapdragon 695 SoC along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory that is expandable via microSD card. The device offers a 48MP 1/2.0-inch primary sensor with f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilization that is teamed with an 8MP telephoto and an ultrawide duo with f/2.2 aperture each. For selfies and video chat requirements, there's an 8MP front facing snapper.

As already mentioned, the new Xperia 10 V comes with draws its power from a 5,000 mAh battery pack with a longevity promise for years, while its charging speed is not revealed yet.

The Sony Xperia 10 V also comes with IP65/68 water and dust resistance ratings, a set of front-facing stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack and Hi-Res audio support, which are nice additions to a midrange phone. The Xperia 10 V is priced at €449 in Europe and will go on sale by June.

