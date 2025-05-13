Tokyo, May 13: Sony has launched its flagship smartphone, Sony Xperia 1 VII, in the global market with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The smartphone comes with several notable features such as a brighter display, improved camera performance and attractive colour options. The Sony Xperia 1 VII is available in Orchid Purple, Slate Black and Moss Green colours. Xperia 1 VII is launched in two RAM and storage variants.

The Sony Xperia 1 VII supports a 3.5mm audio jack, a Dual SIM option, and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. It weighs 197 grams and has an 8.2mm thickness. The smartphone comes with Walkman-series components and has stereo speakers. It supports multiple audio features like Dolby Atmos, LDAC, Qualcomm aptX, DSEE, 360 Reality Audio, etc. Additionally, the Xperia 1 VII has Bluetooth 5, NFC, Wi-Fi 6 and a USB Type-C port. It comes with a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Price in India, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Flip Phone Launched With Moto AI Support.

Sony Xperia 1 VII Specifications and Features

Sony Xperia 1 VII features a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which includes 12GB RAM and 256GB and 512GB storage options that support up to 2TB memory expansion via microSDXC card.. Sony promises four years of OS updates in Android 15 to the Xperia 1 VII smartphone owners and six years of security updates. The new Sony smartphone comes with a triple camera setup on the rear, including a 48MP primary shooter, a 12MP wide angle camera, and a 12MP telephoto camera.

The camera specifications are unchanged from the Sony Xperia 1 VI smartphone. Sony Xperia 1 VII offers a 6.5-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, HDR support and 120Hz refresh rate. The display comes with a Bravia OLED panel with 20% more brightness than the previous model and a rear light sensor that helps adjust the colour temperature. It gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the rear. Android 16 Beta 3 Released for OPPO Find X8 Users, Comes With Several New Features and Upgrades in Color OS.

Sony Xperia VII Price in the Global Market

Sony Xperia VII is launched in the international smartphone market at 1,499 euros in the Eurozone (around INR 1,42,160). On Sony's UK website, the smartphone with 256GB storage is sold at 1,399 pounds (around INR 1,57,750). Sony will not launch Xperia VII in India as it moved out of the smartphone market years ago.

