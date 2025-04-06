New Delhi, April 6: The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) showcased its role in supporting startup growth and underlined the potential of public procurement as a tool for promoting innovation and inclusive development, at the just-concluded ‘Startup Mahakumbh 2025’ here, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Sunday.

The ‘Startup Mahakumbh’ marked significant participation and highlighting the growing strength of India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. As a strategic presenting partner, GeM engaged with a wide range of startups, investors, policymakers, and industry leaders during the event. Minister Piyush Goyal Announces Boost for Deeptech Startups From INR 10,000 Crore Fund of Funds Scheme.

Its participation reflected an ongoing effort to support the growth of Indian startups by facilitating access to government markets, encouraging new opportunities, and contributing to the broader vision of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat,’ said the ministry.

The event saw sector-focused pavilions that celebrated India’s strength in DeepTech, AgriTech, BioTech, MedTech, Artificial Intelligence, Gaming, and more. GeM’s presence underscored its mission to bridge the gap between innovators and government buyers, enabling faster scale, market validation, and meaningful contribution to India’s global innovation standing.

The impact of GeM at the Mahakumbh was further amplified through a high-energy panel discussion that drew a packed audience and featured sharp insights from GeM leaders, industry experts, and policymakers. The sessions reinforced GeM’s role in transforming public procurement into a launchpad for India’s next generation of entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the theme of government-startup collaboration, Ajay Bhadoo, CEO of GeM, said, “Let’s work together and unlock the true potential of public procurement in driving startup growth, inclusive development, and Atmanirbhar Bharat.” His keynote address underlined the transformative potential of platforms like GeM in scaling innovative homegrown solutions and supporting startups with policy-driven opportunities.

During the three-day event, GeM responded to over 2,500 startup queries, facilitated over 1,000 startup registrations and cataloguing, and hosted more than 1,500 interactive sessions — including one-on-one mentoring and group engagements — focused on onboarding and skilling through GeM’s Learning Management System (LMS). Meta Announces Llama 4 AI Models: Llama 4 Scout and Llama 4 Maverick Introduced, Llama 4 Behemoth in Preview; Check Details.

GeM’s Pavilion hosted over 70 innovative startups, including 30 startup pods awarded free of cost to winners of GeM’s ‘Start-o-nauts Challenge’. GeM has so far enabled over Rs 38,500 crore in transactions for over 30,000 startups, reinforcing its position as a true catalyst in India’s innovation ecosystem.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2025 12:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).