New Delhi, April 6: Meta has introduced Llama 4, its latest set of artificial intelligence (AI) models. These new models are used to enhance the Meta AI assistant, which can be found on various platforms, including WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram Direct, and the web. Meta has introduced two new models called Llama 4 Scout and Llama 4 Maverick. Additionally, the company is also previewing another model called Llama 4 Behemoth.

Meta said, "Llama 4 Scout and Llama 4 Maverick, the first open-weight natively multimodal models with unprecedented context length support and our first built using a mixture-of-experts (MoE) architecture." The tech giant further added, "Llama 4 Behemoth, one of the smartest LLMs in the world and our most powerful yet to serve as a teacher for our new models." WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Working To Introduce AI-Generated Conversation Topics for Meta AI Chatbot on Android.

Users can download the Llama 4 Scout and Llama 4 Maverick models from llama.com and Hugging Face. Additionally, they can experience the Meta AI, which is powered by Llama 4, through various platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram Direct, Messenger, and on the web.

Meta has introduced two new AI models in the Llama 4 series, which include Llama 4 Scout and Llama 4 Maverick. Both models have 17 billion active parameters, but they differ in their architecture. Llama 4 Scout features 16 experts and can be run on a single H100 GPU using Int4 quantisation, while Llama 4 Maverick is designed to operate on a single H100 host and includes 128 experts. Meta, Apple Working on Humanoid Robotics: Tech Giants Explore Ways To Enter New Competitive Market for Developing AI-Powered Robots.

Additionally, Meta has trained a teacher model called Llama 4 Behemoth. Meta said, "Llama 4 Behemoth outperforms GPT-4.5, Claude Sonnet 3.7, and Gemini 2.0 Pro on STEM-focused benchmarks such as MATH-500 and GPQA Diamond." The company is set to share its future plans for AI models and products during the upcoming LlamaCon conference. The event is scheduled for April 29, 2025.

