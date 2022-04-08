New Delhi: Tata Digital on Thursday launched a super-app -- Tata Neu -- which provides a plethora of products and services as well as rewards experience on a single platform. This is Tata Digital's debut offering which focuses on categories like groceries, fashion, electronics, travel and hospitality, health and fitness, entertainment, and financial services. Tata Motors in Talks With TPG To Raise $1 Billion for Electric Vehicle Business.

"The Tata Group is focused on transforming businesses for the digital world, and in the consumer context, bringing them together into a unified platform that offers an omnichannel experience," said N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons.

What a finish! Couldn't think of a better last over for this match. Ayush hitting a six and a four was indeed the #NeuGamechanger highlight for tonight.#TATAIPL #TATAIPL2022 #TATANEU — Tata Neu (@tata_neu) April 7, 2022

"With Tata Neu, we are focused on making the lives of Indian consumers easier. The power of choice, a seamless experience, and loyalty will be at the centre of Tata Neu, delivering a powerful 'One Tata' experience to Indian consumers," he added.

"The app will continue to grow as more brands and categories get onboarded," Tata Digital said. "From fashion to finance, gadgets to groceries, hotels to health, and tech to travel, Tata Neu brings together diverse offerings, combining the power of various consumer brands of the Tata Group to deliver a superior experience. Tata Neu is a one-stop destination for all consumer needs. The super-app also offers a suite of financial offerings including UPI, bill payments, loans and insurance," it added. "Members earn 5 per cent 'NeuCoins' or more every time they shop, dine, or travel via Tata Neu," Tata Digital said.

According to Pratik Pal, CEO, Tata Digital, the app has a cumulative consumer base of 120 million users, 2,500 offline stores, along with 80 million app footprint across the group's digital assets.

"We have over a dozen category leading consumer brands ranging from electronics, fashion, travel, hospitality, groceries, pharmacy and financial services. We believe that with Tata Neu, we will create a highly differentiated consumer platform," Pal said.

Tata Neu is home to several brands, including AirAsia India, bigbasket, Croma, IHCL, Qmin, Starbucks, Tata 1mg, Tata CLiQ, Tata Play and Westside. In addition, it provides a rewards programme -- NeuPass.

