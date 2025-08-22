Mumbai, August 22: Amid the announcement of the Online Gaming Bill 2025, the popular platform Probo, which offered money-based games, has shut down its division. Probo co-founders Sachin Gupta and Ashish Garg have confirmed that they shut down the real-money gaming business. The online gaming platform ended its RMG business in India on August 21, 2025, as the Online Gaming Bill 2025 was passed.

The new government bill has started affecting some businesses and causing fear among those who love online gaming. Probo, despite being popular, has been a controversial platform and was reportedly under pressure due to the Directorate of Enforcement raids and other legal cases filed and pending in the High Court. India’s Leading RMG Platforms Suspend Real-Money Games After Government Passes Online Gaming Bill 2025.

Probo Shuts Down Money Related Operations (RMG) in India After Online Gaming Bill 2025 Comes into Effect

At Probo, our north star has always been to innovate and build groundbreaking information markets for the world from right here in India. Popularly known as Opinion Trading in our country, these platforms are far more than games; they are powerful tools for economic forecasting,… — Probo (@probo_india) August 22, 2025

Probo Warns Online Gaming Bill 2025 Could Stifle Innovation

A more balanced regulatory approach will safeguard consumers, create jobs, and generate sustainable tax revenues. Link: https://t.co/12alezxv4e pic.twitter.com/CFLER8UNCK — Probo (@probo_india) August 22, 2025

Probo Layoffs, Shutdown of Operations in India

Probo, introduced as India's leading online skill gaming platform, offers Probo Team 11 fantasy cricket. It allows users to create virtual cricket teams from real players and complete them for points and rewards. Probo announced, "In light of recent developments, we have paused all recharge activities in your best interest. We request you to withdraw your funds."

According to a report published by Storyboard18, Probo started laying off its employees as it shut down operations in India. The report mentioned that some employees were on a notice period until the users withdrew all their funds, vendor payments were completed, and legal obligations were fulfilled. The report highlighted that Probo was thinking of pivoting and planning a new strategy for the Indian market.

Probo stated in a social media post, "We are grateful to all our stakeholders for their unwavering support. The future of Indian tech is about deep, meaningful innovation. We are more committed than ever to building it." The company posted on X. The company further stated, "Owing to the recent regulatory shift, we have discontinued all money related operations and transactions on the platform." Regarding the Probo layoffs, no information about how many were or would be affected is available. Online Gaming Bill 2025 About Protecting Society While Encouraging E-Sports and Social Game Creators As Engines of Innovation: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw,

Probo's Next Plans After Shutting Down RMG Business in India

India-based online skill gaming platform Probo emphasised that a balanced regulatory approach would help safeguard consumers, generate tax revenues, and create jobs. The company said it reviewed the new Online Gaming Bill 2025 and acknowledged the government's objective of a safer and more transparent digital ecosystem. However, it said that banning all RMGs (real-money games) could limit the sector's potential and stifle innovation. Zupee is also another platform that stopped its RMG business in India.

