Bengaluru, May 18: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is slowly taking over various sectors and affecting the jobs of employees who have been working for years. Recently, Microsoft layoffs affected 6,000 jobs due to an AI focus. People working in the tech industry have started growing job security concerns amid the rising threat of layoffs due to AI. According to a post on social media, a techie from Bengaluru started rethinking their long-term financial expenses, like buying a house, due to the surge in job cuts in 2025.

A Bengaluru-based developer, aged 30, posted on the social media platform Reddit about the fear of being laid off by AI and was concerned about a home loan. The individual posted about the position and risk related to taking a home loan for 25 years. The person said there was no guarantee whether the job would remain. VerSe Layoffs: Dailyhunt and Josh Parent Company To Cut 350 Jobs This Month Amid Restructuring and Focus on AI.

Bengaluru-Based 30-Year-Old Developer Concerned About Job Cuts Due to AI

Agitated_Data_996, a user posted in the r/indianrealestate section, "I am at age 30, Developer in Bangalore. There is always a risk involved if i take home loan for 25yrs even though considering foreclose in 10-12 yrs.." The person said there was a fear of AI (artificial intelligence) even on rent in the city. The individual explained the possibilities of going back to the hometown and starting something fresh without attachment to Bangalore (Bengaluru) city.

The individual said, "There is a constant threat of AI, and there is no guarantee if the job will remain there or not." A Reddit user expressed a desire to start an SWP (Systematic Withdrawal Plan) against MFs (Mutual Funds) and live a good life. "But, If I risk today, take a home loan, and foreclose as per the plan, I can still move to my hometown and withdraw a passive income from rent (3bhk in a good gated society)."

The individual shared about the confusion of choosing between the SWP and earning rent from the property. Netizens posted replies below his post, suggesting and saying things about different scenarios. One said, "30-40% headcount reduction" will be implemented. Layoffs Due to LLMs: Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu Says Large Language Models Will Destroy Software Jobs in Future Amid Rise of AI.

Another individual painted a larger picture, saying that the layoffs in IT could trigger banks, LICs, the cinema industry, construction workers, the hotel business, vegetable vendors, and others would also see the effects. One individual advised, "If you are afraid, then you shouldn't be taking loans."

