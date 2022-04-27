The STEM PhD dropout has been doing exceedingly well as a crypto trader and investor.

It is so amazing to read more and learn about all those individuals and professionals who never take a day for granted; in fact, they work around their ideas and visions with a relentless drive and make sure to put in everything to reach their desired growth and success levels in their careers and lives. Among the many industries that we see growing and developing consistently, we see the rise of many such incredible professionals, experts, and entrepreneurs who give it their all to make their name count in their respective industries and sectors. The digital financial industry consists of many such talented beings, but one name that has been making a lot of buzz recently is The Crypto Dog, the one who calls himself a crypto trading dog.

Getting into the vast and ever-evolving digital financial industry has been no walk in the park for anyone who has dared to be a prominent name in the industry, but people like The Crypto Dog have shown what it really takes to become one’s best version in the Defi game and through his journey over the years have proved how individuals thriving on their passion and commitment can change the trajectory of their careers, just like he did in the competitive industry. Interestingly, The Crypto Dog has been a STEM PhD dropout and very early understood his purpose in life to work in the Defi space as a crypto trader.

He started his journey in the year 2011 and since then has only given his best in the industry as a blockchain and Defi investor and even as a market commentator. Not just that, for his passion for the health niche, he even became one of the creators of the brand BetterBrand Health, offering the best health supplements in the markets, aimed at providing people with the best of health and wellness and improving their lives positively.

The Crypto Dog loves being a part of the Defi space while also contributing to the health niche and hopes to continue working on these niches even in the future.