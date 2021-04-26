In the daily chaos of life when you are stressed and depressed, you always chase for ‘relaxation’. You want to escape the humdrum of life and just enjoy a few moments relaxing.
This is when you search for soothing sounds with a pleasant pitch to heal, relax, feel more optimistic, and reduce stress.
GRAVIMORPH is one such staple sound that helps heal your mind by allowing you to enter a state of deep relaxation. This beautiful device was introduced by Mr. Shotaro Nozaki, a graduate of Nagoya Institute of Technology in Aichi Prefecture, to bring smiles to the faces of people.
He started the development of GRAVIMORPH in 2018 after a coincidental encounter with Dr. Kazunari Higuchi, a designer and university professor (Aichi University).
Nozaki says, “I always wanted to create unique products that would bring smiles to the faces of people around the world. Since I studied mechanical engineering at Nagoya Institute of Technology, I found the idea of creating a sound and motion product using metal, as to suggest by Dr. Higuchi, interesting. We decided to develop it together and that is how GRAVIMORPH was created.”
What is GRAVIMORPH?
GRAVIMORPH is a product with sound and motion produced using metal and wood. Its artistic design contains a spindle-shaped metallic ball that you place between the two metallic rails of a wooden box.
When the ball slides down these metal rails, it generates tones. And the sound of these
frequencies feel like music to the ears. So, the GRAVIMORPH works purely by the force of gravity.
“When in motion, the movement of its parts both please your eyes and soothe your mind,” said Nozaki.
The product has two halves- “GRAVI” as in the gravitational pull of the eat and “MORPH” as in Morphology- the study of the phenomena of movement.
“GRAVIMORPH is a word coined from the words "gravity" and "morphology”. It means a combination of sound and motion that moves with gravity and creates simple and unique movements and pleasant tones to stimulate the human mind and senses,” says Nozaki.
The product design was inspired by the Japanese healing style to help people look at themselves, improve themselves, and heal their tired minds.
“The biggest theme of GRAVIMORPH is to enjoy a "blissful moment,” adds Nozaki.
What are the benefits of using GRAVIMORPH?
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many people are left feeling tired and wanting to calm their nerves.
“I believe that people all over the world are searching for a new way of life for a new era. We have developed a unique form of Japanese healing art that is suitable for modern life,” says Nozaki.
Since the Edo period, "Shiodoshi" or glass wind chimes have been a staple in Japan.
The reason for their popularity is their gentle and relaxing sound. When the wind hits the wind chimes, they produce pleasant tones creating a sense of peace.
The GRAVIMORPH also follows in the same footsteps. You can say it is an evolution of these wind chimes. Only the look and design are updated to suit our modern times.
“It will refresh the minds of many people and bring back smiles to their faces. And we want to challenge the new era together,” he says.
What purpose does the device aim to accomplish?
Japanese always value relaxation time in their daily lives. That is why they practice meditation and Zen religiously.
Nozaki says, “I would like to make the ancient Japanese lifestyle of enjoying "leisure time" into a culture. We don't need a long time to feel nature, to look at ourselves, and to relax in our ordinary daily lives.”
However, now you can enhance the effect of tranquility by using the GRAVIMORPH during your practice. The brand encourages that: “People must spend a few minutes or even a few dozen minutes at home, in the office, or at a hotel to enjoy "leisure time”.”
Be it while doing yoga at home or in your office just before a business meeting. Using the GRAVIMORPH can help you refresh your head and heart.
With improved concentration, you will be able to focus better. You will feel energized and ready to take on any task.
What advice does the brand owner have for people?
“Even though the world has become more convenient and regular, I would like people to live a human life with time and mind to enjoy even irregularities and inconveniences.”
Future Endeavors of GRAVIMORPH
This year, the brand is focused mainly on sales and announcements.
They will be a part of the up and coming tradeshow in the U.S., starting on May 18, 2021. Mr. Shotaro Nozaki also hopes to grow their sales network to promote Japanese culture. Their main target areas are Japan, the United States, Western Europe, Russia, the Middle East, and China.