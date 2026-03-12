New Delhi, March 12: The Stryker Cyber Attack has raised global cybersecurity concerns after hackers claiming links to Iran targeted Stryker Corporation, one of the world’s largest medical device manufacturers. The cyberattack allegedly disrupted operations and forced nearly 4,000 employees offline as the company scrambled to contain the breach.

A hacking group calling itself Handala claimed responsibility for the Stryker Cyber Attack through a message posted on Telegram. According to the group, it deployed wiper malware, a destructive type of malicious software designed to permanently erase data from systems rather than demand ransom payments. Cyberattacks Surge in US: 60 Iranian-Aligned Hacktivist Groups Target Critical Infrastructure Following February 28 Strikes, Says CloudSEK Report.

The hackers said the attack specifically targeted Stryker’s major manufacturing operations in Cork, Ireland, a key production hub for the company’s global medical device supply chain. Early reports suggest internal systems were temporarily disabled, preventing thousands of employees from accessing corporate networks and halting several production processes.

Cybersecurity analysts say wiper malware attacks are typically politically motivated and far more damaging than traditional ransomware. Unlike ransomware, which seeks financial payment, wiper malware focuses on destroying data and disrupting operations. US Financial Institutions on High Alert for Potential Iranian Cyberattacks Following Regional Escalation

The alleged attackers framed the cyber operation as retaliation linked to ongoing tensions in the Middle East, citing Israeli military actions as motivation. The group Handala has previously claimed attacks on Western and Israeli organizations, positioning itself as a politically driven hacking collective.

While the full impact of the Stryker Cyber Attack remains under investigation, the company has begun working with cybersecurity specialists and government agencies to secure its systems and restore normal operations. Authorities including cybersecurity bodies in Ireland are expected to monitor the situation closely.

Experts warn the incident highlights growing cyber risks facing healthcare and medical device manufacturers. Disruptions in this sector could affect global healthcare supply chains and potentially delay the delivery of critical medical equipment to hospitals worldwide.

