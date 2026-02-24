Mumbai, February 24: Vivo is reportedly developing a new smartphone featuring a groundbreaking battery capacity of up to 12,000mAh, according to recent industry leaks. The device, which is currently in the testing phase, utilizes advanced silicon battery technology to achieve high energy density within a single-cell architecture, potentially setting a new benchmark for endurance in the mobile industry.

The information, shared by prominent Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station, indicates that the smartphone employs a 4.53V single-cell silicon battery. While the rated capacity is positioned at 10,000mAh, the typical value, the figure often used in commercial marketing, is expected to range between 11,000mAh and 12,000mAh. Realme P4 Power 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed.

Vivo Shift Toward High-Capacity Silicon Batterie s

The development reflects a broader trend among Chinese smartphone manufacturers to move beyond the traditional 5,000mAh battery standard. Brands such as Honor and Realme have already introduced handsets with 10,000mAh cells, but Vivo’s current testing suggests a push toward even higher limits to cater to power-intensive users and 5G demands.

Silicon-carbon battery technology is central to this shift, as it allows for significantly higher capacities without the proportional increase in physical size and weight associated with traditional lithium-ion batteries. This enables manufacturers to maintain relatively slim device profiles despite the massive power reserves.

Vivo 12,000mAh Battery Phone: Competitor Response and Sub-Brand Strategy

The leak has also shed light on the strategies of Vivo’s primary competitors. Xiaomi is reportedly in the planning stages for its own large-battery devices, which are expected to include a full suite of flagship features. Meanwhile, within Vivo’s own ecosystem, the main flagship lines are unlikely to hit the 9,000mAh mark this year, though the performance-oriented sub-brand iQOO may see a 9,000mAh cell in upcoming releases.

Industry analysts suggest that while 7,000mAh to 8,000mAh batteries have become increasingly common in the Chinese domestic market, the jump to 12,000mAh represents a significant engineering challenge. The focus remains on ensuring that such high-capacity cells do not compromise charging speeds or long-term thermal stability.

Vivo 12,000mAh Phone Testing Phase and Market Availability

As the 12,000mAh device is still in the internal testing stage, a definitive launch date has not been established. The successful deployment of such a high-capacity single-cell battery requires rigorous safety certifications and performance optimisations before it can reach the commercial market. Nothing Phone 4a With Updated Glyph Bar To Launch on March 5, 2026; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The move is seen as part of Vivo’s long-term strategy to lead in hardware innovation. By pushing the boundaries of battery life, the company aims to address one of the most persistent pain points for smartphone users globally, particularly as AI-driven applications and high-refresh-rate displays continue to increase power consumption.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

