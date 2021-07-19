True wireless earbuds have become the most liked option for users looking for a wireless audio device. The wireless earbuds came into the limelight after Apple launched its AirPods. Since then earbuds are in demand and major tech companies offer their audio devices across various price points. With several companies releasing their earbuds with so many features, it becomes difficult for anybody to pick the right one for themselves. Some users go for cheap pricing whereas others go for features and quality. It is important to note that wireless earbuds have their limitations. If you buy cheap earphones, you will have to compromise a bit and they cannot match the music and battery as in wireless earbuds. We hereby list down the top 5 earbuds that are available under Rs 5,000. Top Five 5G Smartphones Under Rs 20,000: Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro 5G, Galaxy M42 5G & More.

OnePlus Buds are the best among other earbuds which work best when used with a OnePlus smartphone. These earbuds provide 30 hours of battery life, environmental noise cancellation, powerful bass boost and low latency mode. When fully charged, users can listen to music for up to 7 hours. The earbuds get 13.4mm, dynamic drivers, with support for Dolby Atmos, a promising minimum latency of 103ms when used with Fnatic mode on compatible OnePlus phones. The device is priced at Rs 4,990.

Realme Buds Air Pro costs Rs 4,999 and offers premium features dual-mic noise cancellation for calls, 94ms super-low latency, 25 hours of total playback time, active noise cancellation up to 35db, transparency mode and quick charging. The wireless earbuds also come with a powerful Realme S1 chip which not only has a professional noise cancellation capability but also offers ultra-low power consumption and stable connectivity.

Oppo Enco W51 earbuds get a 7mm driver size, provides wireless charging, noise cancellation, touch controls and battery life of up to 24 hours. The device comes in Floral White, Starry Blue and Aqua Blue shades, a squircle-shaped charging case that packs a 480mAh battery. The earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.0 with a range of 10 meters and are compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Oppo Enco W51 is priced at Rs 4,490 on Amazon India.

Amazfit PowerBuds features precise heart rate monitoring during exercise with PPG sensor, magnetic sport ear hooks for increased stability, easy to remove and store, 8 hours of battery life on a single charge, 24 hours with a charging case, IPS5 water and dust resistance and ENC dual-microphone noise reduction. It also shows real-time notifications for workouts status and excessive heart rate data. Amazfit PowerBuds are available on the official website at Rs 4,999

Jabra Elite 65t all in-ear earbuds promises good sound quality and are proven to deliver best-in-class performance. It comes with four-microphone technology that gives users effective wind noise reduction, advanced speakers which are 6mm in size that allows to block out or let in ambient sound. The device is claimed to provide up to 5 hours of battery life on a single charge and up to 15 hours in total with a pocket-friendly charging case. It can be seamlessly connected with devices via Bluetooth 5.0. Jabra Elite 65t retails at Rs 4,999 on Amazon India.

