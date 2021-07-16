In the world of the 21st century and the digital revolution, it is hard to imagine life without technology and the internet. Just like human evolution, technology evolved from 2G to 4G and now to the upcoming 5G. As of now, 5G technology is limited to few cities across the world. However, major manufacturers like OnePlus, Vivo, iQOO, Motorola, Samsung, Apple, Oppo and Xiaomi are adapting to the 5G technology by developing their 5G ready devices. The 5G technology will offer superfast data speed and much faster connectivity than the existing 4G network. Though it might take few more years for the implementation of 5G, phone makers have had already launched 5G smartphones in India. To take a look at these 5G phones, we have compiled a list of the top five 5G phones that are priced under Rs 20,000.

Realme 8 5G:

Realme 8 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

was launched in India this April starting at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB, Rs 14,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant and Rs 16,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. It features a 6.5-inch FHD+ fullscreen punch-hole display with a resolution 2400x1080 pixels. The phone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC, a 48MP triple rear camera system, a 5,000mAh battery and runs on Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0. Realme 8 5G is now available for sale via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Poco M3 Pro 5G:

Poco M3 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Poco)

Launched in India last month, Poco M3 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB whereas the 6GB + 128GB costs Rs 15,999. The handset sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ punch-hole display, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, a 48MP triple rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and more. The smartphone is currently available for sale on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G:

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

Samsung launched its Galaxy M42 5G in India on April 28, 2021 from a starting price of Rs 21,999 for the 6GB model. It gets a 48MP quad rear camera setup, a 20MP selfie camera, a 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display. The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G chipset and is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging technology. The smartphone is claimed to deliver up to 36 hours of talk time and 34 hours of video playback on a single charge.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G:

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme, the Chinese phone maker launched its Narzo 30 Pro 5G phone earlier this year. It offers a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 48MP triple rear camera module, a 16MP selfie snapper and more. The smartphone comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity processor and is packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart charging support. It gets connectivity options such as Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Ultra-fast fingerprint sensor, GPS/AGPS/GLONASS/BEIDOU/GALILEO and a USB Type-C port.

Oppo A74 5G:

Oppo A74 5G (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

Oppo unveiled its A74 5G smartphone in the Indian market a couple of months ago at Rs 17,990 for the sole 6GB + 128GB variant. It flaunts a 6.5-inch FHD+ punch-hole display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset, it also packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. For optics, it gets a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera setup and an 8MP front shooter. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 5G and more.

