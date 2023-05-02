New Delhi, May 2: Twitter users on desktops were logged out from their accounts globally early on Tuesday after the micro-blogging platform reportedly experienced a bug.

Several users took to Twitter (via mobiles) to complain they were randomly logged out from their desktop accounts. The Downdetector website also showed a sharp increase in user complaints about the website.

Some Twitter users claimed they were logged out repeatedly. Twitter was yet to acknowledge the issue. On Monday, legacy Blue tick owners on Twitter were in for a surprise when a minor edit in their bio resulted in getting their Blue badge back, albeit briefly. Twitter Blue Tick: Verified Checkmarks Reappear Briefly on Legacy Accounts Due to Bug Caused by Glitch Involving Internal Codes.

A bug in Twitter resulted in legacy blue check holders briefly getting their Blue badge back after they updated their bio. However, once they refreshed the page, the Blue tick disappeared. Last month, the platform faced a similar problem with its desktop version.

"We know some of you may have experienced issues replying to tweets on the web. Things should be working normally now. Sorry for the trouble!" The company had tweeted. Twitter Blue Tick: Verified Checkmarks Reappear Briefly on Legacy Accounts Due to Bug Caused by Glitch Involving Internal Codes.

In March, Twitter went down for millions as users reported several issues with the platform -- from links not opening to images stopped loading and more -- as there was only one person handling the platform's application programming interface (API).

