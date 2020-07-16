Washington, July 16: In a massive Twitter attack, accounts of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates and several other public figures were hacked to run bitcoin scam. Commenting on it, Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO said, "Tough day for us at Twitter. We all feel terrible this happened. We’re diagnosing and will share everything we can when we have a more complete understanding of exactly what happened."

According to a report on the Verge, the account of Tesla CEO's issued a strange tweet at 4:17 pm ET which read, "I'm feeling generous because of Covid-19. I'll double any BTC payment sent to my BTC address for the next hour. Good luck, and stay safe out there!" The tweet also contained a bitcoin address, probably one associated with the hacker's crypto wallet. Twitter Hack: Accounts of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Apple And Many Public Figures Hacked to Run Bitcoin Scam.

It was soon deleted and replaced by another one more plainly laying out the fake promotion. Bill Gates tweet was similar to Elon Musk's and with identical BTC address. It was also later deleted.

Here's what Jack Dorsey tweeted:

Tough day for us at Twitter. We all feel terrible this happened. We’re diagnosing and will share everything we can when we have a more complete understanding of exactly what happened. 💙 to our teammates working hard to make this right. — jack (@jack) July 16, 2020

Soon after the incident was reported, Twitter issued a statement saying, "We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly."

Twitter on Wednesday halted the ability for some accounts to send new tweets following a massive hacker attack on the social media website.“You may be unable to Tweet or reset your password while we review and address the incident,” Twitter Support tweeted. “We’re continuing to limit the ability to Tweet, reset your password, and some other account functionalities while we look into this. Thanks for your patience, “ it further added.

