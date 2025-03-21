Twitter Day is an annual event that is celebrated on March 21 to mark the anniversary of the launch of Twitter, now X (owned by Elon Musk), which is one of the most influential social media platforms in the world. Twitter was founded in 2006 by Jack Dorsey, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams. Over the years, the social media platform revolutionised digital communication by introducing the concept of microblogging, allowing users to share short, real-time updates. Elon Musk Says, 'I Bought Twitter To Improve Probable Civilisational Lifespan’.

Today, the platform has grown into a powerful tool for news, trends, activism, entertainment, shaping global conversations in a number of ways. In this article, let’s know more about the Twitter Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

Twitter Day 2025 Date

Twitter Day 2025 falls on Friday, March 21.

Twitter Day History

Twitter was created by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams in March 2006 and was launched that July. By 2012, more than 100 million users tweeted 340 million tweets a day. As per historical records, the company went public in November 2013.

Twitter, Inc. was an American social media company based in San Francisco, California, which operated and was named for its flagship social media network prior to its rebranding as X. In addition to Twitter, the company previously operated the Vine short video app and Periscope livestreaming service. In April 2023, Twitter merged with X Holdings and ceased to be an independent company, becoming a part of X Corp.

Twitter Day Significance

From breaking news to viral trends, Twitter, now X, has played a key role in shaping political movements, cultural debates, and online engagement. On Twitter Day, users celebrate by sharing their first-ever tweet, reflecting on the platform’s impact and growth, and engaging in discussions about its evolution. The social media platform remains a defining force in the digital age, influencing media, politics, and entertainment on a global scale.

