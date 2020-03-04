UK-Based Hacker Jim Browning Breaks Into CCTV Cameras of Fraud Gurugram-Based Call Centre, Claims to Reveal Reality of Scammers

UK-Based Hacker Jim Browning Breaks Into CCTV Cameras (Photo Credits: Unsplash, Pixabay)

Online money extracting is a little too big business in the world today. Lakhs of people lose their money every year in online transactions. Many-a-times it is hard to identify these fraudsters as they pose to be from banks or government officials. As millions continue to be duped, a UK based hacker who goes by the name Jim Browning decided to bring out the fraudsters. He hacked into the phones and CCTV cameras of a fraud call centre in Gurugram and observed their functionings for months. While hacking into a system is illegal, Browning argues that he did it for the better good. According to a BBC report, Browning hacked into the CCTV cameras of a scam call centre in Delhi in May 2019. He observed their movement for months and downloaded about 70,000 phone calls in order to understand their workings. Noida: Fake Call Centre Busted, 45 People Posing as Representatives From Online Shopping Portals like Myntra, Flipkart Arrested.

Browning told BBC, "It was incredible to see scammers in action. I really want the whole world to see what this looks like." The scammers were acting as technical support staff for Microsoft and giving people warning messages. According to the report, the UK receives about 2 million scam calls every month. It most cases, these scammers pretend to be from banks, computer companies and even from the government. Jim Browning posts CCTV footage of the scam call centres on his YouTube channel where he has garnered more than 47 million views. His YouTube channel has more than 5,69,000 subscribers. Indian Citizen Sentenced to 8 Years and 6 Months in US for Call Centre Scam.

In the video shared by BBC, Browning himself calls the scammers to see to what extent they can go. He asked them a few tricky questions and saw that they resorted to Google to answer them. He can be heard calling out the scammer for Googling answers of questions. When BBC contacted the call centre in Gurugram and asked about the allegations, he hung up the call. In most cases, such scams are done very far from the victims' houses so that it is difficult to nab them. Browning, however, manages to get into many such CCTV cameras and bring out the scammers in light of the day.