Paytm brings a new offer for its customers with a chance to win cashback rewards every month. As per the company, users who make any payment using Paytm during the first seven days of each month can take part in the offer. Every day, 7 lucky winners will receive INR 7,000 cashback. This offer will be available from the 1st to the 7th of every month. Users are encouraged to like, share, and comment on Paytm's post and tag “@Paytm.” Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 Sale: BBD Sale Coming Soon, Teased To Arrive With ‘Festive Rush Hours’, ‘Double Discounts’ and More; Check Expected Date and Other Details.

Paytm Cashback Offer

Paytm Karo, Har Din ₹7000 Cashback jeeto 💸 Steps to follow: 1. Make any payment with Paytm on the first 7 days of every month 2. Like, share and comment on the post and tag @Paytm 3. 7 lucky winners will win ₹7,000 Cashback every day for 7 days Explore now:… pic.twitter.com/REQ4EfYAz0 — Paytm (@Paytm) September 1, 2025

