New Delhi, February 16: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Monday announced that it has extended its ‘UPI One World’ wallet service for international visitors attending the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in the national capital. The summit is being held from February 16 to 20, and visitors from more than 40 countries will now be able to make seamless and secure UPI payments during their stay in India. Under this pilot initiative, foreign travellers can make real-time Person-to-Merchant (P2M) payments using UPI without needing an Indian mobile number or a local bank account. This means that international guests can enjoy India’s culture, shopping, and food experiences while using “Made in India” digital payment technology.

The ‘UPI One World’ wallet is being made available through authorised prepaid payment instrument (PPI) issuers at New Delhi International Airport and at the NPCI Pavilion located in Hall 14 at Bharat Mandapam, the summit venue. Visitors can download the CheqUPI app by Transcorp from the Play Store or App Store and complete a simple registration process. India AI Impact Summit 2026: Tech Leaders Urge Professionals to Upskill and Embrace AI to Secure Future Jobs in India.

They need to enter their basic details, upload their passport and visa, take a selfie through the app, and set their UPI PIN. Once registered, a unique UPI ID is generated for them. Travellers can load the wallet using an international debit or credit card and start making payments by scanning UPI QR codes across India. This removes the need to carry cash or deal with foreign exchange hassles. PM Narendra Modi Says ‘Matter of Pride That People From All Over World Are Coming to India for the India AI Impact Summit’.

Any unused balance in the wallet can be transferred back to the original payment source, in line with foreign exchange regulations. Users can load up to Rs 25,000 per transaction, with a maximum of two wallet loads allowed per month, taking the total monthly limit to Rs 50,000. Speaking on the development, Sohini Rajola, Executive Director - Growth at NPCI, said that UPI is the world’s largest real-time payment system.

