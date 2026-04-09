Vivo has officially confirmed that the Vivo T5 Pro 5G will be launched in India on April 15, expanding its performance-oriented T-series portfolio. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer announced the launch date through its social media channels, positioning the device as the direct successor to the Vivo T4 Pro launched last year. The new model will be available in two distinct colour options and is scheduled to go on sale via Flipkart, where a dedicated microsite has already begun teasing the design and primary hardware capabilities.

The upcoming handset introduces a significant design language and a substantial internal upgrade aimed at power users and mobile gamers. Most notably, the Vivo T5 Pro 5G features a massive battery capacity and a refreshed exterior that maintains the slim profile associated with the series despite the increased cell size. This generational leap includes improvements in display technology and processing power, ensuring the device remains competitive in the highly contested mid-range segment while offering enhanced durability through advanced protection ratings. Xiaomi 17 Fold Launch Delayed, Flagship Expected in July 2026.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Specifications and Features

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G is set to feature a massive 9,020mAh battery, a significant increase from the 6,500mAh unit found in its predecessor, and it is expected to support 90W fast charging. Under the hood, the device is likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, running on Android 16 with the OriginOS 6 skin. For the display, the smartphone is tipped to house a 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, providing smoother visuals compared to previous models. Additionally, the handset may come with IP68+ and IP69+ ratings for superior dust and water resistance, ensuring high durability in various environments. Ai+ Nova 2 5G, Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G Launch in India Today.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Price in India (Expected)

In terms of market positioning, the Vivo T5 Pro 5G is expected to fall into the mid-range category with a starting price of approximately INR 29,999 for the base variant featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. This represents a slight price increase over the Vivo T4 Pro, which originally debuted at INR 27,999. Given the significant battery and processor enhancements, the projected pricing suggests Vivo aims to capture the sub-INR 30,000 segment with a focus on long-lasting performance and high-specification hardware.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 08:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).