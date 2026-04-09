Ai+, the smartphone brand owned by NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, has officially confirmed the launch of its latest handsets, the AI+ Nova 2 5G and Nova 2 Ultra 5G, in India on April 9. Led by CEO Madhav Sheth, the company released teasers on Monday detailing the design language, colour options, and a new customisable lighting interface for the Ultra model. The series follows the brand's initial entry into the Indian market last July and is positioned as a feature-rich upgrade over its predecessors.

The upcoming Nova 2 series will be available in a variety of vibrant colourways. The Nova 2 Ultra 5G is showcased in Black, Blue, Green, Purple, and Red, while the standard Nova 2 5G features Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Purple shades. Both models include a signature red-accented power button, a design element that has become a recurring motif for the brand. Xiaomi 17 Fold Launch Delayed, Flagship Expected in July 2026.

Ai+ Nova Ultra 2 Customisable Notification Lighting

A standout design feature of the Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G is the integration of a circular ring light surrounding the Ai+ branding at the bottom of the rear panel. This light functions as a notification interface that users can customise for incoming calls, messages, music rhythm, and other system alerts. The vertically aligned pill-shaped camera module on the Ultra further distinguishes it from the standard model.

Ai+ Nova 2 5G

In contrast, the Ai+ Nova 2 5G adopts a more traditional square-shaped camera layout with rounded corners. While it lacks the advanced ring light of the Ultra, it maintains the brand's updated aesthetic. These hardware choices suggest AI+ is aiming to compete in the design-conscious segment of the budget-to-mid-range market.

Performance and Hardware Expectations

While full technical specifications are expected to be unveiled on launch day, the new series is anticipated to offer significant performance gains over the original Ai+ Nova and Ai+ Pulse. For context, last year’s Nova 5G featured a Unisoc T8200 SoC, a 50-megapixel primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging. The newer iterations are likely to move toward more modern chipsets and potentially higher refresh rate displays.

The software experience will continue to be driven by NxtQuantum’s NxtQ OS, likely based on Android 16. Recent leaks regarding the AI+ Pulse 2 suggest the brand is moving toward larger 6.75-inch displays and expanded battery capacities of up to 6,000mAh, though it remains to be seen if these specific battery upgrades will carry over to the more performance-oriented Nova 2 line.

Market Positioning in India

The launch comes at a time when Ai+ is seeking to aggressively expand its footprint in India by offering high-design hardware at competitive price points. The previous generation launched with an aggressive starting price of INR 7,999, targeting first-time 5G users and students. With the addition of the "Ultra" moniker, the brand is expected to slightly move up the value chain while maintaining its focus on affordability. Apple’s Foldable iPhone on Track for September 2026 Debut Alongside iPhone 18 Pro: Report.

By introducing features like customisable rear lighting, reminiscent of the aesthetic popularized by Nothing, Ai+ is attempting to carve out a unique identity in a crowded market dominated by established Chinese manufacturers. Following the April 9 event, the devices are expected to go on sale through major e-commerce platforms and select offline retail partners across the country.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 07:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).