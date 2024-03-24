Mumbai, March 24: Vivo recently launched the Vivo V30 series in India with a powerful camera and slim design. The company is gearing up to launch new Vivo smartphones in China. The Vivo X100 was launched in India on January 4, 2024, with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor and powerful camera. The Vivo X100s series was unveiled in China last year, and the company is also working on an "Ultra" model for the series.

According to a report by Gizmochina, Vivo will launch the Vivo X Fold 3 series, Vivo TWS 4 Earbuds and Vivo Pad 3 Pro tablet in China. Additionally, the Vivo X100s series will also be launched in China along with the Vivo X100 Ultra variant. After launching in China, the company is said to introduce its new Vivo X100s series in India in April 2024. POCO C61 Launch Date Confirmed: Know Specifications, Features and Expected Price of POCO’s Budget Smartphone Ahead of March 26.

Vivo X100s Pro Specifications, Features and Other Details

According to Gizmochina, the Vivo X100s Pro variant got approval for 3C certification in China, hinting at an imminent launch. The upcoming Vivo X100s and Vivo X100s Pro will likely have an "H" letter in the model numbers. The models are reported to have V2309HA and V2324HA model numbers, respectively. The Vivo X100s with the 'V2324HA' number is approved by China's 3C authority, revealing certain specifications ahead of launch.

The Gizmochina report said that the X100s Pro will include an "overclocked MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC. The report highlighted that the smartphone could be the first to offer "MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus". It also said that the Vivo X100s and Vivo X100s Pro will have the same MediaTek D9300 Plus chipset. TECNO Pova 6 Pro 5G Launch Date in India Set for March 29, To Offer 108MP Primary Camera; Check Other Specifications, Features and Expected Price.

The new Vivo X100s series is expected to have the exact specifications as the Vivo X100 series. However, the new X100s series might or might not be launched in India. In the coming weeks, the Vivo may offer new information about the series and reveal actual features along with a potential launch date for India.

