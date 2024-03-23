Mumbai, March 23: TECNO is a famous smartphone brand that has offered many budget-segment and higher-midrange smartphones in India. Now, the company is gearing up to introduce a new smartphone, TECNO Pova 6 Pro 5G, in India with a 108MP primary camera. First unveiled during MCW 2024, TECNO Pova 6 Pro 5G is expected to launch with segment-leading specifications, camera, and design.

According to a report by IndiaTVNews, the TECNO Pova 6 Pro 5G will be launched in India on March 29, 2024, with a triple camera setup and massive battery. The smartphone is expected to boast an AMOLED display to offer a great viewing experience to the users. TECNO appointed Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone in December 2023 and is looking for ground-breaking launches in 2024. The company also announced the launch of 24 new smartphones in India this year. X App on SmartTV: Elon Musk-Owned Microblogging and Social Media App To Be Live on Smart Televisions Soon; Watch Video on How To Login.

TECNO Pova 6 Pro 5G Specifications - Design, Processor, Camera and More

TECNO Pova 6 Pro 5G is expected to launch with a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 mobile processor, which will be mated with 12GB built-in RAM and 12GB expandable RAM. The Pova 6 Pro 5G may reportedly launch with 256GB storage. In the camera department, the smartphone may offer a 108-megapixel primary camera along with two other camera setups. For selfies and video conferences, the device may offer a 32-megapixel camera.

The report said that the smartphone will pack a AMOLED display with 6.78-inch that would provide a 120Hz refresh rate and support 2160Hz PWM dimming. It will offer a massive 6,000mAh battery with 70W charging support and may also offer 10W reverse charging support. Motorola Edge 50 Pro Design and Colours Revealed; Check Pictures Ahead of Launch on April 3.

TECNO Pova 6 Pro 5G Price in India

TECNO launched its Pova 5 Pro in India in August 2023 last year. It is called "Arc Interface," and it has a multi-colour backlit 3D design and many attractive features. It was introduced in India at Rs 15,999 and is now available at Rs 14,999. Pova 6 Pro 5G will likely follow the same price range as the predecessor. The company may introduce the upcoming TECNO Pova 6 Pro 5G in India under Rs 20,000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2024 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).