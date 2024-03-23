Mumbai, March 23: POCO has confirmed that it will launch its next smartphone, the POCO C61, in India on March 26, 2024. The new POCO C61 will be a new addition to POCO's C series, popular for providing segment-leading features under Rs 10,000. POCO India recently achieved success with its POCO X6 series, and now the company is planning to introduce a new budget-segment phone.

POCO India confirmed that the upcoming POCO C61 will feature a golden ring and glass back design. The design shows that the smartphone will follow the round "luxury smartwatch" design, just like the Realme 12 Pro series and Blave 2 5G. POCO's new budget smartphone is expected to introduce an impressive camera, battery, display and performance under 10,000 budget. Motorola Edge 50 Pro Confirmed To Launch on April 3: Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications.

POCO C61 Launch Official Announcement; Check Teaser Video:

POCO C61 Specifications - Camera, Battery, Design and More

According to the Flipkart microsite, the new POCO C61 will be launched on March 26, 2024, at 12:00 PM. It will have a 5,000mAh battery and a display that provides a 90Hz refresh rate. The POCO C61 is confirmed to launch with an AI camera and an LED flashlight. Although the company does not reveal much about the specifications, some reports predict that the C61 may be a rebranded version of the Redmi A3 smartphone.

According to a report by News9Live, POCO C61 may be launched with a MediaTek Dimensity Helio G36 processor, an 8MP primary camera, an "auxiliary lens", and a 5MP selfie camera. The device will be launched with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. The report also mentioned that it will also have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. According to other reports, the smartphone may also have a 0.08MP secondary camera and may pack an Android OS. The storage is expected to be 128GB, likely offering an additional 6GB virtual RAM expansion option. Apple Shelves In-House Plans To Develop Displays With microLED Technology for Smartwatch: Reports.

POCO C61 Price in India (Expected)

The POCO C61's Price in India will likely be under Rs 10,000, just like its predecessors. The company may unveil more features of its upcoming POCO C series smartphone.

