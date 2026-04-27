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Technology Technology Vivo X Fold 6 and Xiaomi Mix Fold 6 Leaks; Check Launch Timelines and Expected Specifications Leaked reports suggest the Vivo X Fold 6 will launch in June featuring a 7,000mAh battery and a 200MP camera. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 6 is tipped for a Q3 2026 debut, powered by a new proprietary Xring O3 processor. Both devices aim to push the boundaries of foldable smartphone technology.

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The 2026 foldable smartphone cycle is gaining momentum following the recent debuts of the Honor Magic V6 and Oppo Find N6 in China. According to the latest leaks from industry tipsters on Weibo, Vivo and Xiaomi are now preparing their next-generation book-style foldables. The purported Vivo X Fold 6 is expected to focus on record-breaking battery capacity and high-resolution imaging, while Xiaomi’s upcoming Mix Fold 6, likely succeeding the Mix Fold 4, is tipped to introduce a new generation of proprietary processing power.

The upcoming releases mark a shift in the foldable segment toward "ultra-endurance" hardware without sacrificing the slim form factors that have become industry standards. As Samsung also prepares for its global foldable event later this year, the competition among Chinese manufacturers is intensifying, with a clear focus on integrating flagship-tier camera sensors and high-density silicon-carbon batteries into foldable chassis. These developments suggest that the 2026 generation of foldables will aim to eliminate the traditional trade-offs between battery life and device thickness. Xiaomi 17T Leaks: New Details Revealed As Smartphone Appears on Geekbench Ahead of Launch.

Vivo X Fold 6 Specifications and Features

The Vivo X Fold 6 is tipped to feature one of the largest batteries in the foldable category, with reports from tipster Digital Chat Station suggesting a 7,000mAh cell. Despite this capacity, the handset is expected to maintain a thin and lightweight profile. On the optics front, the device is rumoured to house a 200MP primary rear camera, potentially setting a new benchmark for foldable photography. Under the hood, the X Fold 6 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. The smartphone is currently in development, with a launch timeline projected for June 2026, consistent with the brand's previous release cycles.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 6 Performance and Launch Timeline

Xiaomi’s next foldable, tentatively referred to as the Mix Fold 6, is expected to bring a significant internal upgrade via a new proprietary processor. The chipset is reportedly named the Xring O3, succeeding the Xring O1 chip used in earlier models. While specific hardware details regarding the display and camera remain under wraps, the focus on a custom-built processor suggests Xiaomi is prioritising hardware-software synergy and power efficiency. Current reports from tipster Bald Panda indicate that Xiaomi is targeting a Q3 2026 launch window for the device, positioning it for a late-summer debut. iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India: Expected Cost, Specs and Key Differences vs iPhone 18 Pro.

Vivo X Fold 6 Price in India

While official pricing for the Indian market has not been disclosed, the Vivo X Fold 6 is expected to be positioned as a premium flagship, with an estimated price starting above INR 1,50,000 should it make its way to international markets. The device is being designed to compete directly with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series. More details regarding regional availability and final configuration options are expected to surface as the projected June launch draws closer.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gadget360), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).