Vivo X60 smartphone has been reportedly spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) and Indonesia Telecom Certification websites. This hints that the handset will be launched in the Indian market soon. The handset has also been spotted on the Indonesian Telecom certification sites with model number V2045. Vivo X60 smartphone debuted in China last year. Vivo X60 Pro+ Smartphone With Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Vivo X60 Pro+ Smartphone (Photo Credits: Vivo China)

A previous report had claimed that the Vivo X60 will launch alongside the Vivo X60 Pro+ and the Vivo X60 Pro in march 2021. However, the company has not revealed any key specifications or launch date of its upcoming phone. Vivo X60 series is likely to run on an Android 11 based operating system. It is expected to feature a 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376x1080 pixels. The Vivo X60 phone is expected to be powered by octa-core Exynos 1080 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

Vivo X60 Pro+ Smartphone (Photo Credits: Vivo China)

For optics, the device could feature a triple rear camera module consisting of a 48MP main shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 13MP portrait snapper. At the front, there is a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls. The device is likely to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 4,300mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

