After an engaging, Women's Big Bash League 2024, it is time for Men's Big Bash League 2024 to dominate television and streaming screens. The 14th edition of the BBL will commence on December 15 and go on until January 2025, with Brisbane Heat as the defending champions. The BBL 2024-25 will clash with Bangladesh Premier League, SA20, and International League T20, meaning the quality of international stars could dilute. Sydney Thunder Announces David Warner As Captain Ahead of BBL Season 14.

A total of eight clubs — Brisbane Heat, Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Stars, Melbourne Renegades, Perth Scorchers, Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Thunder, and Sydney Sixers — will participate across 44 matches, which will be played at 11 different venues.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Big Bash League 2024-25 Matches In India?

With Star Sports Network bagging rights for telecasting cricket matches in Australia after securing a deal with Cricket Australia until 2030. The Big Bash League 2024-25 will have live telecast viewing option on Star Sports channels. Travis Head Inks New One-Year Deal With Adelaide Strikers Ahead of BBL 2024–25.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Big Bash League 2024-25 Matches in India?

Star Sports holds digital rights as well for international and domestic cricket matches in Australia, meaning the BBL 2024-25 live streaming viewing option will be available on the Disney+Hotstar App and Website for live streaming of Big Bash League 14 in India.

