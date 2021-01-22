Vivo, the Chinese phone maker on Thursday officially launched the Vivo X60 Pro+ smartphone in the home market. The newest offering from Vivo comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, two main rear cameras, curved display with a centre punch-hole display, 12GB of RAM and more. The phone comes in two variants - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. Vivo Y31 With 48MP Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched in India at Rs 16,490.

Vivo X60 Pro+ Smartphone (Photo Credits: Vivo China)

While the former is priced at CNY 4,998, the latter costs CNY 5,998. The phone is available for pre-order via JD.com and Vivo's official online shop. It is scheduled to go on sale on January 23, 2021. The phone comes in two colour options - Classic Orange and Phantom Blue.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the newly launched X60 Pro+ gets a 6.56-inch display with a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR10 and HDR10+. Under the skin, there is a Snapdragon 888 processor that comes paired up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Vivo X60 Pro+ Smartphone (Photo Credits: Vivo China)

For photography, the device gets a 48MP Sony IMX598 camera with

f/2.2 aperture while the second sensor is a 50MP Samsung GN1 lens with an f/1.57 aperture. There's also a 32MP portrait camera and an 8MP periscope camera offering OIS 5x optical zoom and 60x superzoom. At the front, the phone gets a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture. The phone runs on OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11. It is fuelled by a 4200mAh battery with 55W flash charge support.

