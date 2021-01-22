Vivo, the Chinese phone maker on Thursday officially launched the Vivo X60 Pro+ smartphone in the home market. The newest offering from Vivo comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, two main rear cameras, curved display with a centre punch-hole display, 12GB of RAM and more. The phone comes in two variants - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. Vivo Y31 With 48MP Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched in India at Rs 16,490.
While the former is priced at CNY 4,998, the latter costs CNY 5,998. The phone is available for pre-order via JD.com and Vivo's official online shop. It is scheduled to go on sale on January 23, 2021. The phone comes in two colour options - Classic Orange and Phantom Blue.
As far as the specifications are concerned, the newly launched X60 Pro+ gets a 6.56-inch display with a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR10 and HDR10+. Under the skin, there is a Snapdragon 888 processor that comes paired up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.
For photography, the device gets a 48MP Sony IMX598 camera with
f/2.2 aperture while the second sensor is a 50MP Samsung GN1 lens with an f/1.57 aperture. There's also a 32MP portrait camera and an 8MP periscope camera offering OIS 5x optical zoom and 60x superzoom. At the front, the phone gets a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture. The phone runs on OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11. It is fuelled by a 4200mAh battery with 55W flash charge support.
