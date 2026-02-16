Mumbai, February 16: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of INR 5 lakh on e-commerce platform Snapdeal for selling toys that violated mandatory Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) quality norms. The regulator found that the platform was facilitating the sale of toys that did not carry the "ISI Mark," a mandatory requirement under the Toys (Quality Control) Order. In addition to the fine, Snapdeal has been directed to recall the substandard toys from the market and refund the affected consumers.

The action follows a wider investigation into e-commerce marketplaces to ensure compliance with safety standards designed to protect children. While Snapdeal has faced the immediate penalty, the CCPA has also reportedly issued notices to other major players, including Amazon and Flipkart, for similar alleged violations. This move underscores the government’s increasing scrutiny of online retailers regarding the "duty of care" they owe to consumers when listing third-party products. Lava Bold N2 Launch in India on February 17, 2026; Know What to Expect.

Why the CCPA Fined Snapdeal

The primary reason for the penalty was Snapdeal's failure to ensure that toys sold on its platform met the mandatory safety specifications prescribed by the BIS. Under the Toys (Quality Control) Order, no person is permitted to manufacture, import, sell, or distribute toys that do not bear the Standard Mark (ISI). CCPA’s investigation revealed that Snapdeal was allowing the sale of various toys, including educational and play sets, that lacked this essential certification, potentially exposing children to safety risks.

The CCPA emphasised that e-commerce platforms cannot claim immunity from liability by simply acting as "intermediaries." The regulator argued that platforms have a responsibility to verify that the products listed on their sites comply with the law of the land, especially regarding safety-critical items. By hosting uncertified products, Snapdeal was found to have engaged in "unfair trade practices" and violated consumer rights as defined under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. India AI Impact Summit 2026: Shiprocket MD and CEO Saahil Goel Highlights Artificial Intelligence's Role in Digital Access for 60 Million MSMEs.

Furthermore, the regulator noted that Snapdeal failed to implement a robust vetting process for its sellers to prevent the listing of prohibited items. Despite previous advisories issued to e-commerce companies regarding the mandatory BIS marking for toys, the platform continued to facilitate the sale of non-compliant products. This repeated oversight led the CCPA to conclude that a financial penalty was necessary to deter future violations and ensure a safer digital marketplace for parents and children.

As part of the ruling, the CCPA has ordered Snapdeal to identify all customers who purchased the non-BIS compliant toys through its platform. The company is required to notify these consumers, recall the products, and issue full refunds. Snapdeal must submit a compliance report to the authority within a specified timeframe to prove that the recalled items have been removed from the supply chain.

