New Delhi: Smartphone brand Vivo on Monday announced the launch of Y53s with 64MP rear camera and a 5,000mAh battery for Rs 19,490 in India. Available in two colours -- Deep Sea Blue and Fantastic Rainbow -- the device can be purchased across online platforms and partner retail stores from August 9. The 8GB+128GB storage (expandable upto 1TB) device offers 3GB extended RAM where users can download their favourite apps and run them all seamlessly. Vivo Y53s Smartphone With 64MP Triple Rear Camera To Be Launched in India on August 9, 2021; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

"With this launch, we continue to add new devices to our portfolio across various price points to meet our customer's expectations and provide them with unmatched immersive and premium experience," said Nipun Marya, Director- Brand Strategy, Vivo India.

Colours that shine on your style. ​ Go grab your #vivoY53s in the radiant hues of Fantastic Rainbow and Deep Sea Blue.🤩 #ItsMyStyle ​ Avail exciting offers: https://t.co/D5wG6HMuY7 pic.twitter.com/u6BjBjteNs — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) August 9, 2021

Y53s sports 16.71cm (6.58-inch) FHD+ display, a 64MP triple camera along with powerful 5000mAh battery. It also offers 18W fast charging capabilities. The triple rear camera setup provides enhanced picture capabilities and is supported by a wide range of features that include Super Night Camera, Eye Auto Focus, Ultra Stable video and more.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 processor and comes with the latest FunTouch OS 11.1 along with other innovative features. The company claims that Y53s lasts more than 14.3 hours of online HD movie streaming and 7.05 hours of resource-intensive gameplay.

