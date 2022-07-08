Vivo has introduced the Y77 5G smartphone in the Chinese market. It is now available for pre-order in China. The Chinese phone maker also launched the Vivo Y77 5G in Malaysia, which appears to be a different model than the Chinese variant. The Malaysian Vivo Y77 comes powered by a Dimensity 810 chipset. Vivo Y30 5G Reportedly Spotted on NBTC Website, Launch Expected Soon.

The Vivo Y77 5G is priced at CNY 1,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model, CNY 1,599 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, CNY 1,799 for the 8GB + 256GB and CNY 1,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. It comes in crystal sea, crystal powder and summer blue colours. The smartphone will go on sale on July 11, 2022.

Vivo Y77 5G features a 6.64-inch LCD IPS display with a resolution of 2388x1080 pixels. It comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the device gets a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie camera. The handset packs a 4,500mAh battery with 80W flash charging support, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerorint sensor and face wake facial recognition technology.

