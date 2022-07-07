Vivo, the Chinese phone maker is rumoured to introduce the Y30 5G handset soon. The company launched the standard Y30 Edition in China in 2022, and now, the phone maker is planning to launch its 5G model soon. Ahead of its launch, the device has been spotted on the NBTC Thailand website. The NBTC listing reveals the moniker Vivo Y30 5G and the model number V2160. Vivo Y30 Smartphone With Quad Cameras & 5000mAh Battery Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Though the listing does not reveal any specifications of the device, it is said to be seen with GSM/WCDMA/LTE/NR network support. As a reminder, the Vivo Y30 Standard Edition was introduced at CNY 1,398 for the sole 6GB + 128GB model. It features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display, a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, a 13MP dual rear camera setup and an 8MP selfie lens.

The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. In addition to this, Vivo Y30 gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a proximity sensor.

