San Francisco, Dec 18: In a bid to attract younger consumers, retail giant Walmart is partnering TikTok to bring livestreamed shopping to users of the short video-sharing platform. This first-of-its-kind livestream shopping experience will take place on Friday at 8 p.m. EST on the Walmart profile page on TikTok, the company said on Thursday. Walmart Files Pre-Emptive Lawsuit Against US Govt Over Opioid Case.

"During a Walmart livestream, the TikTok community can shop for Walmart fashion items featured in content from some of the app's most popular creators without ever having to leave the platform," William White, Chief Marketing Officer, Walmart US, said in a statement.

As part of the event, 10 TikTok creators, including Michael Le (@justmaiko), who is loved for his creative dances and is one of TikTok's most followed users with nearly 43 million followers, will come together for a one-hour shoppable variety show. During the show, TikTok creators will reveal their favourite Walmart fashion finds in a way that is uniquely their own -- whether that is an inside look at their closet, a living room runway show or a fashion-forward dance-off.

The show will allow these creators to unwrap different styles and try on looks that can be found at Walmart. The TikTok users will be able to tap on a product when they see a Walmart fashion item they like during the event. This will help them add the item to their cart and check out.

"We're excited to engage with TikTok on this new experience and learn what's possible for shopping on a platform that brings its community so much joy," White said.

Walmart had earlier showed interest to invest in TokTok when the Donald Trump administration issued an executive order threatening TikTok with a ban unless it divested its US operations. That ban on the platform owned by China's ByteDance is on hold amid multiple legal challenges.

