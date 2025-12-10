Mumbai, December 10: The social media ban for children under 16 in Australia has come into effect today, December 10. The news was confirmed by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who said that the social media ban for children under the age of 16 is now in place in Australia. This makes Australia the first country in the world to enforce such a ban. Speaking about the social media ban for children under 16, Albanese said that it was a step towards peace of mind for parents and children, thereby allowing them to experience childhood.

The Australian PM shared a video message for students across Australia. Anthony Albanese said that the government has brought in the social media ban to support children who have grown up with algorithms, endless social media feeds and the pressure they bring. "Protecting kids. Backing parents. Our social media ban for under-16s starts today," his post on X read. So, which apps have been banned under the new social media ban in Australia for children under 16? Australian Government To Fine Social Media Companies Failing To Enforce Under-16 Social Media Ban Under World-1st Laws.

Today's Change Is About Supporting You To Keep Your Children Safe Online

Protecting kids. Backing parents. Our social media ban for under-16s starts today. pic.twitter.com/4THxm0NdXV — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) December 9, 2025

List of Social Media Apps Banned by Australia for Children Under 16

The Anthony Albanese-led government has banned a total of 10 social media apps, including Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and X. The 10 apps or social media platforms are required to prevent children from holding accounts. So far, 10 social media platforms have asked to enforce the ban. These include Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, Twitch, X, YouTube, Kick and Reddit. Authorities are likely to update the list as and when needed.

It must be recalled that in November last year, the Australian federal parliament passed the Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Bill 2024. As per the bill, certain social media platforms have to take "reasonable steps" to prevent children under 16 from having accounts. Social media platforms which fail to comply will face fines worth up to 49.5 million Australian dollars (about USD 32.8 million). However, there are no penalties for children under 16 who access an age-restricted social media platform or for their parents or carers. Social Media To Be Banned for Children Under 16 in Australia, PM Anthony Albanese Vows To Bring Legislation To Ban Kids From Social Media Platforms.

Facebook and Reddit Among 10 Social Media Platforms Banned for Children Under 16 in Australia

Australia's social media ban for teens under 16 is now in effect, the first country to do so pic.twitter.com/Opl30hupiL — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) December 10, 2025

Reddit Agrees to Comply With Law

Reddit, a global online forum which has been banned for children under 16 in Australia on Tuesday, December 9, said that it would comply with the law; however, it disagreed about its "scope, effectiveness, and privacy implications". According to UNICEF Australia, "anyone under 16 in Australia won't be able to keep or make accounts on social media apps like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and more" as of December 10.

It further highlighted that the social media ban is needed to protect the mental health and well-being of children and teenagers in Australia from the risks posed by social media, including cyberbullying, harmful content, and online predators. UNICEF Australia also clarified that applications such as Messenger Kids, WhatsApp, Kids Helpline, Google Classroom and YouTube Kids are not expected to be a part of the social media ban. Meanwhile, Australia's social media ban for children under 16 has drawn international interest. Countries such as Denmark, Malaysia, Brazil, Indonesia and New Zealand are reportedly considering similar measures.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Anthony Albanese). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2025 10:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).