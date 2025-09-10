San Francisco, September 10: WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that allows users to enhance the chatting experience. The Meta-owned platform has introduced the 'chat themes - blue read receipt' feature to allow them to clearly read the messages regardless of the themes applied. The new WhatsApp feature will be rolled out for all users; however, it is currently available to a few beta testers.

WhatsApp chat themes allow users to set different types of themes for conversations. It helps users choose from the available options or customise by adding images and picking solid colours. WhatsApp users are provided with 38 colour options. By applying wallpapers and saving them in their personal gallery, they can enjoy a more customised experience.

WhatsApp ‘Chat Themes – Blue Read Receipt’: What You Need to Know

WhatsApp has introduced the 'chat themes - blue read receipt' to some users to check the behaviour of the chat themes for read receipts. According to a report published by WABetaInfo, in some themes, read receipts appear white instead of the traditional blue. The report mentioned that previously, read receipts were displayed in white in certain WhatsApp chat themes.

This happened because the blue checkmarks did not harmonise with the white colours of some message bubbles. WhatsApp first decided to override the blue colour in chat themes so that it would improve visual accessibility. White checkmarks were more visible against dark backgrounds.

However, this change did not appropriately show messages in chats, as sometimes the grey checkmarks did not confirm if the messages were delivered or not. Some read receipts showed white checkmarks.

