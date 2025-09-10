Google has introduced a new feature update to Gemini Canvas, allowing users to 'select and ask' about any tasks to make necessary changes. Gemini Canvas can now allow users to visually edit the parts of a web app by clicking on the element and describing the change required. Gemini Canvas's new feature will not require any coding; the users will have to click, describe and see the updates in preview mode. iOS 26 Release Date: Apple Announces Rollout, Check Confirmed Launch Date, Eligible iPhone Devices and Features.

Gemini Canvas Gets New Feature 'Select and Ask'

New in Gemini Canvas: Select and Ask You can now visually edit any part of your web app just by clicking an element and describing the change. No code necessary—just click, describe, and see your updates instantly in preview mode. pic.twitter.com/zck1aZST4v — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) September 9, 2025

