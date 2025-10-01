San Francisco, October 1: WhatsApp brings new updates regularly to keep the platform relevant and new. A few days ago, the Meta-owned platform rolled out "Incognito Mode for Meta AI" for Android developers and now it has begun rolling out another beta feature called "Reshare Status Updates" to the iOS platform. Both the features are available to beta users only, and will be available to all final users soon.

Previously, WhatsApp introduced 'Incognito Mode for Meta AI' which allowed users to chat privately with the AI chatbot. With normal interactions, Meta AI stored conversations in its personal memory. However, users were able to store the memories manually with the release of this new feature on the Android 2.25.11.13 update. With Incognito Mode, WhatsApp users can interact with Meta AI without any personalisation, history, or memory. UPI Transactions Free From Charges: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra Says Central Bank Has No Proposal To Impose Fees.

WhatsApp Rolling Out New Feature Called "Reshare Status Update"

WhatsApp has started rolling out the new 'Reshare Status Updates' feature for iOS beta users via the 25.27.10.72 update through the TestFlight Beta Programme. The feature allows users to choose who can share their status updates. WhatsApp users can access this feature via a dedicated toggle within the status audience setting and decide who can redistribute their status. Indian Government To Launch NIELIT Digital University ‘NDU’ Platform Tomorrow, Will Offer Programmes on AI, Cybersecurity, Data Science and More: MeitY.

WhatsApp's new feature will be accessible in the status editor, which lets users control if their updates can be reshared. The option will show up next to audience controls, making it easy to find without interrupting the posting flow. It’s also available in the privacy settings, so users can adjust it anytime. This means they don’t need to open the editor to change the setting. The feature ensures users have full control over resharing. Overall, it adds more flexibility and convenience to everyday use, as per a report by WABetaInfo.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WABetaInfo Report), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

