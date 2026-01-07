San Francisco, January 7: WhatsApp is reportedly developing a suite of new features for its Android application aimed at enhancing parental oversight and improving the transition for new members joining group conversations. The Meta-owned platform is rolling out these updates through the Google Play Beta Program, specifically in versions 2.26.1.28 and 2.26.1.30. These changes reflect the company’s ongoing efforts to create a safer environment for younger users while refining the utility of large-scale group interactions.

Meta-owned WhatsApp set to introduce a more transparent interface for privacy settings, allowing for a more intuitive navigation experience. This design upgrade features a streamlined layout for the settings menu, intended to help users quickly locate security tools without searching through multiple sub-menus. By focusing on these specifications part of the user interface, WhatsApp aims to ensure that both new and veteran users can manage their digital footprint more effectively as the app evolves into a broader social tool. Gmail Users Advised to Disable 2 Features Over Google Privacy Concerns; Check Details.

WhatsApp New Feature: Primary Controls for Parents

The WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.1.30 update introduces a dedicated section for parental supervision, allowing guardians to manage certain aspects of their children's accounts. According to WABetaInfo, this feature will enable parents to set restrictions on who can contact the child and manage visibility settings for profile photos and status updates. This move is designed to provide a safer messaging experience for teenagers, giving parents more control over potential interactions with unknown contacts while maintaining the child’s access to essential communication.

WhatsApp New Feature: Group Chat History Sharing Features

In the 2.26.1.28 beta version, WhatsApp is testing a new "Recent History Sharing" feature that allows new group members to see messages sent before they joined the conversation. When enabled by a group administrator, the app will automatically share messages sent in the previous 24 hours with anyone new to the group. This feature is intended to provide immediate context to new participants, ensuring they can follow ongoing discussions without requiring other members to manually forward previous messages or explain the current topic of conversation.

Meta’s Commitment to Safety and Utility

The simultaneous development of safety tools and productivity features highlights Meta’s strategy to balance user protection with functional efficiency. By integrating parental controls, the platform addresses growing regulatory concerns regarding minor safety on social media. Meanwhile, the history-sharing tool targets a long-standing limitation of the app, bringing it closer to the functionality offered by competitors like Telegram and Slack. Discord IPO 2026: Chat Platform Going Public in USA.

WhatsApp Feature Rollout and Availability

The new parental controls and group history settings are currently in the testing phase and are available to a limited number of beta users. While a specific public launch date has not been confirmed, these features are expected to undergo further refinement before a stable version is released to the global user base. Interested users can monitor the Google Play Store for the latest beta updates, though the availability of these specific tools may vary depending on the region and account eligibility.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WABetaInfo ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

