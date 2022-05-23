Meta-owned WhatsApp is said to drop support for iPhones running on iOS 10 and iOS 11. According to a report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has always dropped support for some versions of Android and iOS, to let the company roll out certain functions that might not work on old operating systems. WhatsApp has also started sending in-app notifications to iPhones running on iOS 10 and iOS 11. WhatsApp To Soon Allow Users To Exit Groups Silently: Report.

WhatsApp iOS 10, iOS 11 Support Drop Notification (Photo Credits: WABetaInfo)

The notification suggests users to upgrade to a newer OS version soon. WABetaInfo has released a screenshot of this notification, which reads, " WhatsApp will stop supporting this version of iOS after 24 October 2022. Please go to settings > General, then tap Software Update to get the latest iOS version.

If you are using an iPhone running iOS 10 or iOS 11, you can upgrade to iOS 12 or iOS 15.5 to continue using WhatsApp. iPhone 5s, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S users can continue using the messaging app by upgrading to iOS 12. On the other hand, iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C users will have to upgrade to a new device as these iPhones do not support iOS 12.

